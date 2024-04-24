Thrilling Opening Day At The OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

23 April 2024

Wins for AS PTT and Mataks FC on day one of the OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

The second edition of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League is off to a thrilling start in New Caledonia.

Home side AS PTT delighted the home crowd with an impressive 11-2 win over Veitongo FC from Tonga.

Earlier, Mataks FC from the Solomon Islands came from behind in the second half to beat UNV FC from Vanuatu 3-2 in a high-quality opener at the ‘Arene du Sud’ in Paita near Noumea.

After a moment’s silence was observed in honour of former AS PTT captain Marcel Hnepeune who tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a local club match a year ago, AS PTT were immediately into their stride.

They had the vocal home crowd in raptures when Emmanuel Hmaen fired them in front in the opening minute. Further goals through Christ Pei and Jymaél Upa had AS PTT 3-0 up inside six minutes.

Veitongo held out until the 15th minute when Robert Forrest fired home AS PTT’s fourth goal of the half.

It would have been more but for some brilliant shot stopping from

Tongan keeper Semisi Otukolo was kept constantly busy but made some quite brilliant saves.

The onslaught continued in the second half, but Veitongo had their moments on attack and were rewarded with goals from Christopher Kefu and captain Hemaloto Polovili.

AS PTT added six more and ended the match with nine different scorers.



VEITONGO FC 2 (Christopher KEFU 22’, Hemaloto POLOVILI 26’)

AS PTT 11 (Emmanuel HMAEN 1’, Christ PEI 3’ 31’ Jymaél UPA 6’ Robert FORREST 15’, Jean-Emmanuel Wassin 21’, Richard WAINEBENGO 24’ 26’ James NAMULI 30’, Michael PIMBE 31’ Frederic SCHWARTZ 35’)

HT 4-0

In the early game pre-tournament favourites Mataks FC needed a second half penalty to overcome UNV FC from Vanuatu 3-2.

Somewhat against the run of play Mataks FC opened the scoring in the 4th minute when Junior Mana tapped in after a shot across the goal from his brother Ellis Mana.

Another veteran of Solomon Islands Futsal Clifford Misitana missed a good chance to double the lead three minutes later when his left footed shot fired wide as the Solomon Islanders ramped up the pressure.

But Alex Wilkins equalised for UNV in the 9th minute when he slotted home after a lovely run and pass from Jayson Timatua.

Timatua forced a save out of Afia in the 13th minute and then Sandy Mesau and Paul Nalau missed a golden chance to take the lead as UNV finished the half the stronger of the two teams.

After 1-1 at the break, it took just 24 seconds in the second spell to break the deadlock with a scintillating individual goal from Vanuatu international Yassin Berukilukilu who ran down the left and fired a sensational shot with the outside of his foot into the corner of the net to put UNV in front.

The lead was short lived however as Billy Afi replied with a brilliant strike of his own, curling past a hapless Tor in the UNV FC goal.

Mataks FC 3 (Junior MANA 4’ Billy AFI 23’, 33’)

UNV FC 2 (Alex WILKINS 9’Yassin BERUKILUKILU 21’)

HT 1-1

