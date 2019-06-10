Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

UNITEC DANCE presents coLAB 3

Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: UNITEC

Unitec Dance, New Zealand’s most progressive contemporary dance and choreography program, presents an evening of inspiring new works which explore the complexities of human experience with characteristic humour, theatricality, and powerful physicality. If you love live performance that really moves, don’t miss coLAB 3, proudly brought to you by future of dance in New Zealand. Find out more here: https://vimeo.com/341019122

Wed, 19 June @7:30pm

Thu, 20 June @7:30pm

Fri, 21 June @7:30pm

Sat, 22 June @2pm (all tickets to matinee just $5!)

Sat, 22 June @7:30pm

Tickets: www.iTICKET.co.nz or call (09) 361 1000 (fees apply)
Buy here: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2019/jun/colab-3
Cost: $15 adult, $10 concession, $5 student/grads/matinee
Venue: Unitec Dance Studios, Building 7, Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland



