UNITEC DANCE presents coLAB 3
Unitec Dance, New Zealand’s most progressive contemporary dance and choreography program, presents an evening of inspiring new works which explore the complexities of human experience with characteristic humour, theatricality, and powerful physicality. If you love live performance that really moves, don’t miss coLAB 3, proudly brought to you by future of dance in New Zealand. Find out more here: https://vimeo.com/341019122
Wed, 19 June @7:30pm
Thu, 20 June @7:30pm
Fri, 21 June @7:30pm
Sat, 22 June @2pm (all tickets to matinee just $5!)
Sat, 22 June @7:30pm
Tickets: www.iTICKET.co.nz or call (09) 361 1000
(fees apply)
Buy here: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2019/jun/colab-3
Cost: $15 adult, $10 concession, $5 student/grads/matinee
Venue: Unitec Dance Studios, Building 7, Entry 1, Carrington Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland