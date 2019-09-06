Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ice Blacks claim first blood

Friday, 6 September 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Winter Games NZ

The curtain has fallen on the opening contest of the 2019 Trans-Tasman
Challenge and the hometown crowd couldn't be happier. The defending
champion New Zealand Ice Blacks were up to the task, taking Game 1
with a final score of 6-4.

If there was any rust in the Ice Blacks' skates from their weeks of
rest since the end of the NZIHL season it certainly didn't show. They
scored two snakebite-quick goals in the first period of play, catching
the Roos on their back skate and leaving them facing a sudden deficit.
While the Roos were able to steady the ship and claw one back before
the period ended, that early deficit would cost them. At the horn, New
Zealand held a narrow 2-1 lead.

The second period saw Australia rise to meet the Ice Blacks goal for
goal. They refused to let the Ice Blacks sit with a two-goal margin,
controlling the pace of play for long stretches and throwing a barrage
of shots at goaltender Rick Parry. Parry however was up to the task,
holding back against the constant onslaught to keep the Ice Blacks in
the lead. The two squads traded back-and-forth goals, the score 4-3
New Zealand when the buzzer sounded.

Australia put the pedal down hard in the final frame, dominating in
both possession and shots but seemingly unable to get anything past
Parry. Several minutes of 4-on-4 play resulted in a quick goal to the
Ice Blacks and then a retaliatory hard work goal to the Roos. As the
clock wound down, the tie seemed all but certain as Australia threw
everything they had at Parry. However, it wasn't to be, as an
offensive zone turnover cost Australia dearly in the final minutes,
leading to an empty net goal for New Zealand.

The final buzzer sounded on a confident 6-4 victory for the home team.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Winter Games NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>


Howard Davis: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 