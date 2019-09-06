Ice Blacks claim first blood

The curtain has fallen on the opening contest of the 2019 Trans-Tasman

Challenge and the hometown crowd couldn't be happier. The defending

champion New Zealand Ice Blacks were up to the task, taking Game 1

with a final score of 6-4.

If there was any rust in the Ice Blacks' skates from their weeks of

rest since the end of the NZIHL season it certainly didn't show. They

scored two snakebite-quick goals in the first period of play, catching

the Roos on their back skate and leaving them facing a sudden deficit.

While the Roos were able to steady the ship and claw one back before

the period ended, that early deficit would cost them. At the horn, New

Zealand held a narrow 2-1 lead.

The second period saw Australia rise to meet the Ice Blacks goal for

goal. They refused to let the Ice Blacks sit with a two-goal margin,

controlling the pace of play for long stretches and throwing a barrage

of shots at goaltender Rick Parry. Parry however was up to the task,

holding back against the constant onslaught to keep the Ice Blacks in

the lead. The two squads traded back-and-forth goals, the score 4-3

New Zealand when the buzzer sounded.

Australia put the pedal down hard in the final frame, dominating in

both possession and shots but seemingly unable to get anything past

Parry. Several minutes of 4-on-4 play resulted in a quick goal to the

Ice Blacks and then a retaliatory hard work goal to the Roos. As the

clock wound down, the tie seemed all but certain as Australia threw

everything they had at Parry. However, it wasn't to be, as an

offensive zone turnover cost Australia dearly in the final minutes,

leading to an empty net goal for New Zealand.

The final buzzer sounded on a confident 6-4 victory for the home team.



