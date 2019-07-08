Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Speaker and Clerk of the House to meet regional counterparts

Monday, 8 July 2019, 10:29 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Speaker Rt Hon Trevor Mallard and Clerk of the House David Wilson will join their counterparts from around the Pacific and Australia for the 50th Presiding Officers and Clerks Conference. Taking place from 8 to 13 July, this year’s conference will be hosted by the Parliament of Queensland.

The programme includes a keynote address from Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle MP, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, United Kingdom; jurisdiction reports from across the region; and a special panel of eminent former Speakers and Clerks to mark the conference’s 50th anniversary.

Trevor Mallard said, “The annual gathering is an excellent opportunity to hear about different ways of doing things, challenge our assumptions, and test new ideas. New Zealand is looked upon as having policies and practices that are useful models for others, such as our select committee system and our innovative approaches to making Parliament an inclusive and diverse institution. However, we are also constantly evolving and I am always looking for ways to make the New Zealand Parliament a more effective, inclusive and engaging institution.”

Papers will be presented on a variety of themes including the administration of Parliament and precincts; balancing security and access to the House; and Parliament’s education and communication functions.

The Speaker will present a paper titled "Fit-for-Purpose Parliament: reviewing and enhancing parliamentary effectiveness", in which he will encourage other Presiding Officers and Clerks to ensure their Parliaments regularly update and improve their procedures and operations. He suggests that while there are important traditions to maintain, and parliamentary rules are constitutional in nature and should be amended only with broad support, a regular review process enables Parliaments to remain relevant and effective.



The Speaker noted that the annual conference is also an opportunity to further commitments to strengthen parliamentary democracy in the Pacific. Meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) regions are held at the conference. Following the conference, a workshop for Pacific Presiding Officers – an initiative started in Tonga in 2016 – will again be run in parallel to a workshop on Technical Assistance to Parliaments.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 