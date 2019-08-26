NZ First expresses condolences over passing of Pita Paraone

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters says his party is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pita Paraone, a former Member of Parliament and New Zealand First stalwart.

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters.

“Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all,” Mr Peters added.

Mr Paraone was a long serving party and board member of New Zealand First. He was first elected to Parliament in 2002 and served in the 47th, 48th, and 51st Parliaments.

He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community in 1997 and also spent a lengthy period serving on the board of the Waitangi National Trust.





