NZ First expresses condolences over passing of Pita Paraone
Monday, 26 August 2019, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters says his party is
deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pita Paraone, a
former Member of Parliament and New Zealand First
stalwart.
“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express
our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children
and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters.
“Northland and the
people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for
his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New
Zealand a better country for us all,” Mr Peters
added.
Mr Paraone was a long serving party and board
member of New Zealand First. He was first elected to
Parliament in 2002 and served in the 47th, 48th, and 51st
Parliaments.
He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand
Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community in
1997 and also spent a lengthy period serving on the board of
the Waitangi National
Trust.
