Submissions called for on the Partnership Law Bill

18 June 2019

Public submissions are now being called for on the Partnership Law Bill

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, 25 July 2019.

This is a revision bill to re-enact, in an up-to-date and accessible form, the Partnership Act 1908.

The powers of a revision bill are limited under section 31 of the Legislation Act. This bill cannot change the effect of the law except to clarify Parliament's intent or update monetary amounts that do not relate to offences or penalties.

The Justice Committee asks submitters to note that any amendments will be restricted by the bill's narrow purpose of making the existing law more accessible.

The committee is particularly interested in whether the bill accurately and clearly expresses the substance of the existing law.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think:

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

Read the Bill here.

