Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Conference Builds NZ’s Next Big China Opportunity

Monday, 24 June 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: Sputnik

Making New Zealand a major point of connection between China and South America will take a step forward tomorrow at a trilateral conference in Auckland.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker and Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi will present alongside experts from Chile, Argentina, China and New Zealand about the potential for new trilateral cooperation at the Building The Southern Link Conference.

The conference will focus on identifying the value New Zealand could generate as a conduit for multi-modal trade and passenger transit between China and South American nations.

Keynote speakers are former Trade Minister Tim Groser, Ambassador Carlos Portales from the Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile, and Professor Huang Renwei, Executive Director of the Belt and Road and Global Governance Institute, Fudan University.

A panel discussion will feature Loreto Leyton, Executive Director of the Chilean Pacific Foundation, Ambassador Eduardo Sadous of the Argentine Council for International Relations, Professor Chen Zhimin, Vice-President of Fudan University and Stephen Jacobi, Executive Director of the New Zealand China Council.

The Rt Hon Sir John Key and Christchurch Mayor Hon Lianne Dalziel will present to the conference via video, and Auckland Mayor Hon Phil Goff will give closing remarks.

New Zealand China Council Executive Director Stephen Jacobi says while the idea of the Southern Link has been around for some time, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides momentum and a framework for New Zealand to turn the concept into action.



“The government has a Memorandum of Arrangement with China to build a work plan for participating in the BRI, and in April the Prime Minister underscored our willingness to identify opportunities for cooperation to complete the plan as soon as possible.

“The Southern Link could achieve this by demonstrating the unique value New Zealand offers via our geographic location, expertise in customs handling and supply chain connectivity,” Mr Jacobi says.

Conference breakout sessions will focus on capturing the value of greater movements of people and goods. Alongside more air and sea freight and passenger transit being routed through New Zealand, Mr Jacobi says the Southern Link could boost our existing relationships with South American countries.

“Growing connections to South America with added Chinese volume and capacity could lead to a host of untapped market opportunities. It shows the BRI isn’t just about China or infrastructure, it’s a chance for New Zealand to secure better trade connections on a regional basis,” Mr Jacobi says.

The Building the Southern Link Conference is being co-hosted by the New Zealand China Council, Latin America New Zealand Business Council, Argentine Council for International Relations, Chilean Pacific Foundation and Shanghai’s Fudan University.

Conference sponsors are Air New Zealand, Auckland Airport, China-NZ Year of Tourism, Christchurch Airport. First Global Logistics, New Zealand Post, NZTE and PWC. The attendance of APEC Business Advisory Council Executive Director Loreto Layton was made possible by the Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence.

The full programme of the Building the Southern Link Conference can be found here.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Sputnik on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft...

“It’s a month since students around the country took to the streets for the second time to demand action on climate change. So it’s a good time to reflect on the constructive value young people add when we factor their concerns and suggestions into decision-making,” Commissioner Becroft says. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 