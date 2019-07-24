Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Resource management review timely

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 10:48 am
Press Release: Resource Reform NZ

The government’s announcement today of a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management System is a nation-building opportunity that should lead to enhanced environmental and social wellbeing outcomes, says the Resource Reform New Zealand (RRNZ) group that campaigned for this review.

The RRNZ (Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA), Environmental Defence Society (EDS), Property Council New Zealand, Infrastructure New Zealand and BusinessNZ) is pleased to see the focus finally on the Resource Management Act (RMA), but also sees the review as an opportunity to look at the much wider resource management system in New Zealand.

"Unfortunately the research from our group, led by EDS, showed that the hoped for environmental protections and goals of the original 1991 Act haven’t fully materialised, and the current system cannot cope with economic growth and rapid urban development," says EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley.

"Environment Minister David Parker has made a significant step in recognising those issues and making the decision to bring in strong independent oversight to the review."

The review will be led by recently retired Court of Appeal Justice Tony Randerson with support from a small advisory committee, with Lesley Baddon heading the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) team. Ms Baddon has considerable experience, including on the very complex Auckland Unitary Plan.

"Justice Randerson is well respected in the environmental field while the Unitary Plan process is generally regarded as having been a well-run and comprehensive exercise," said Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman. "The Minister is applying significant credibility and resources to this overdue review."



The RMA was the first legislation of its type in the world combining both environmental and planning matters. At 28-years-old it is dated - for example, it doesn’t consider climate change mitigation - and RRNZ believes the 1991 Act is well overdue for a comprehensive overhaul and first principles review.

Infrastructure New Zealand chief executive Stephen Selwood wants the review to have wide terms of reference and not solely focus on the RMA.

"If New Zealand is to reintroduce proactive planning and move away from the reactive philosophy underpinning the RMA, which it must, we are going to have to look at which institutions develop and implement spatial and other development plans."

"The review will need to be broadened to consider which public authorities - central, regional or local - are charged with environmental and land use planning powers, how they are funded and whether they have the capacity and motivation to deliver."

"The review needs to look at who is best placed to plan, fund and deliver local, regional and national priorities," Mr Selwood says.

With support from the others in the RRNZ group and the New Zealand Law Foundation and Borrin Foundation, EDS has looked at overseas examples, reviewed environmental outcomes here and overseas and developed a series of scenarios of what the future could look like for environmental legislation in New Zealand. Its final report on what the preferred approach should look like will be released in December.

"The timing is perfect, enabling us to feed our research findings work into the review," said EDS chief executive Gary Taylor.

"While many New Zealanders will have their own views about what the outcomes of this review should be, the really important first step is that the conversation is underway. That was the goal of RRNZ when we began our campaign several years ago."

RRNZ says the Minister and his team should be congratulated for undertaking such a comprehensive review but this is just a start to the very challenging work ahead.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Resource Reform NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 