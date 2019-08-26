Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Marama Davidson Joins Call for Local Green Deal

Monday, 26 August 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson Joins Call for Local Green Deal for Palmerston North

Joining local Green candidates at their campaign launch on Sunday at the Highbury Whanau Centre Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson will say, “I’m very proud to join Green candidates Teanau Tuiono, Renee Dingwall and Brent Barrett in calling for a local green deal from Palmerston North City Council. "

“A green deal for Palmerston North would improve the day-to-day lives of people in the city by investing in the future, providing housing and transport that protect the environment and support communities. We need to put climate change at the heart of our planning and action.”

ON CLIMATE ACTION

Speaking at the launch, Mayoral candidate Teanau Tuiono will say,

"Future generations are relying on us to take strong action on climate change. We need to balance our emissions with nature's ability to absorb them along with preparing for climate uncertainty. We need to take the impacts and causes of climate change seriously, and do the work now to plan for our future. Unlike some coastal communities our city is under-prepared for the challenges and changes to come. That is why on day one of my mayoralty I will be calling on the Palmerston North City Council to declare a climate emergency.

Collaboration is at the heart of Green values and as leader of this city I will reach out to the growing number of councils who have already declared a climate emergency to build a coalition of climate councils that will lobby central government for the infrastructure support our cities need to meet the climate crises. " "

FOCUS ON HOUSING

First time Green Party Council Candidate Renee Dingwall will say, “

"Right now, we are experiencing a housing crisis in Palmerston North. Like many parts of New Zealand, it's been building for some time. There are people sleeping rough, massive overcrowding, families living in garages. At the end of the day, housing is a human right, and city council has a shared duty of care for our people - we need to make sure that everyone has access to a warm, dry, safe home. PNCC needs to urgently partner with non-profit organisations already working in this space, to build medium density housing. "

"We need to incentivise developers who build affordable and sustainable homes. We need to expand our social housing portfolio, and continue to expand it as a percentage of our population needs, so that our most vulnerable citizens are always looked after. These are just some of the urgent housing solutions our city needs right now."

BETTER TRANSPORT AND SOLAR CITY

Standing for re-election Councillor Brent Barrett will say, “ Let’s get Palmy on the move. Let's be ambitious and double bus the number of bus rides over the next three years, improving local traffic flow, cutting pollution and boosting health outcomes.

Achieved in partnership with Horizons via better bus service and pro-active management of city transport and parking. Delivering rates-neutral, zero-fare public transport services in and around the city. Supported by safe space for biking and walking, improved footpath coverage and maintenance."

He added, "Let's energise a solar city here in Palmerston North with a rates-neutral delivery of solar electric to 3000 homes over three years. This is the leading edge of a wider green homes initiative for high-quality low impact houses and apartments offering energy efficiency, water recycling and clean energy generation and storage."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 