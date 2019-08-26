Marama Davidson Joins Call for Local Green Deal

Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson Joins Call for Local Green Deal for Palmerston North

Joining local Green candidates at their campaign launch on Sunday at the Highbury Whanau Centre Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson will say, “I’m very proud to join Green candidates Teanau Tuiono, Renee Dingwall and Brent Barrett in calling for a local green deal from Palmerston North City Council. "

“A green deal for Palmerston North would improve the day-to-day lives of people in the city by investing in the future, providing housing and transport that protect the environment and support communities. We need to put climate change at the heart of our planning and action.”

ON CLIMATE ACTION

Speaking at the launch, Mayoral candidate Teanau Tuiono will say,

"Future generations are relying on us to take strong action on climate change. We need to balance our emissions with nature's ability to absorb them along with preparing for climate uncertainty. We need to take the impacts and causes of climate change seriously, and do the work now to plan for our future. Unlike some coastal communities our city is under-prepared for the challenges and changes to come. That is why on day one of my mayoralty I will be calling on the Palmerston North City Council to declare a climate emergency.

Collaboration is at the heart of Green values and as leader of this city I will reach out to the growing number of councils who have already declared a climate emergency to build a coalition of climate councils that will lobby central government for the infrastructure support our cities need to meet the climate crises. " "

FOCUS ON HOUSING

First time Green Party Council Candidate Renee Dingwall will say, “

"Right now, we are experiencing a housing crisis in Palmerston North. Like many parts of New Zealand, it's been building for some time. There are people sleeping rough, massive overcrowding, families living in garages. At the end of the day, housing is a human right, and city council has a shared duty of care for our people - we need to make sure that everyone has access to a warm, dry, safe home. PNCC needs to urgently partner with non-profit organisations already working in this space, to build medium density housing. "

"We need to incentivise developers who build affordable and sustainable homes. We need to expand our social housing portfolio, and continue to expand it as a percentage of our population needs, so that our most vulnerable citizens are always looked after. These are just some of the urgent housing solutions our city needs right now."

BETTER TRANSPORT AND SOLAR CITY

Standing for re-election Councillor Brent Barrett will say, “ Let’s get Palmy on the move. Let's be ambitious and double bus the number of bus rides over the next three years, improving local traffic flow, cutting pollution and boosting health outcomes.

Achieved in partnership with Horizons via better bus service and pro-active management of city transport and parking. Delivering rates-neutral, zero-fare public transport services in and around the city. Supported by safe space for biking and walking, improved footpath coverage and maintenance."

He added, "Let's energise a solar city here in Palmerston North with a rates-neutral delivery of solar electric to 3000 homes over three years. This is the leading edge of a wider green homes initiative for high-quality low impact houses and apartments offering energy efficiency, water recycling and clean energy generation and storage."

