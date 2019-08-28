Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minerals Strategy Backward and Disappointing

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 9:41 am
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki, a group with 40 years’ experience challenging gold mining, is describing the new Government Minerals and Petroleum Strategy as ‘backward and disappointing'.

“This is a lost opportunity to shift the focus to the re use of minerals from electronic waste. We hoped the Government had moved away from the contradictory rhetoric of sustainable mining of the environment and was ready to lead on what is known as “urban mining” in other countries,” says Watchdog spokesperson Augusta Macassey-Pickard. “This document is the same outdated approach of ‘mine more’ that we have been seeing for years. It is deeply disappointing that New Zealand continues to compromise our environment for gold when there is simply no need.”

“The Minerals Strategy talks a lot about minerals needed in phones and new technologies, but instead of looking to promote reuse and recycling from the vast electronic waste now being produced, its proposing more mining of the earth. The rhetoric around encouraging new mining, that it is sustainable, is hugely disappointing.”

Ms Macassey-Pickard said that although the Strategy refers to the Government commitment to a ban on mining on the Conservation lands the promised public consultation process to advance this issue is two years overdue.

“While we wait for action on that Government promise, the gold mining industry continues its drilling for gold on DOC land and a huge mining consent application is being planned for the DOC forest behind Whangamata. This Minerals Strategy is no help to communities because it has no sign of environmental protection and doesn’t adequately address climate issues. There is no clear signal to the mining industry that they are wasting resources on exploration in places like Hauraki/Coromandel.

“It is worrying that this document is supposed to inform the review of the Crown Minerals Act. It seems to continue the previous Governments approach – to promote mining, rather than regulate it. Government cannot have it both ways. They cannot talk about protection of the environment and still be fostering the mining industry.”

Ms Macassey-Pickard said that Coromandel Watchdog would be urging the public to make their views of this backward and disappointing Strategy known to Government.

“The time for business as usual while promoting double speak is over for the mining industry. The future is in re use of minerals, reducing support of industries with significant carbon footprints and we expect the Government to lead on this. Hard rock gold mining is totally outdated.”

***ENDS***


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Coromandel Watchdog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

National: Leaked Gun Reforms Cabinet Paper

Brett Hudson: “I’m worried about the path this Government is going down on gun reform. The fact yet another sensitive Government paper has been leaked to National suggests I’m not alone." More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

Foreign Political Donations: NZ Spy Agencies Call For Transparency

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and 'relationship-building' right across the political spectrum at both local and central government. More>>

ALSO:

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 