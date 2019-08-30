Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Area school principals to vote on MoE offer

Friday, 30 August 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Area school principals to vote on Ministry of Education offer

30 August 2019
Principals and tumuaki in area schools and wharekura who are jointly represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA Te Wehengarua will vote on whether to ratify a settlement to their collective agreement over the coming days.

The offer from the Ministry of Education is in line with the settlement accepted by secondary school principals earlier this week.

A significant part of the settlement would see area school principals / tumuaki have access to a new category of sabbatical leave, 'Te Rau Titoki', which is designed to give principals time to focus on undertaking community responsibilities, outside of leading their school, that are integral to their principal role.

There are 136 area schools and wharekura in New Zealand.

What’s in the settlement for Area School principals?

• The merging of U1 and U2 rates of pay which will give U1 principals an increase in the roll-based component of their remuneration of 12.5% from 20 August 2019. For U2-U16 principals, their roll-based remuneration would increase by 3%. In addition to this the staffing-based component (TTS) will increase by 3%
• For the remainder of the term, an increase of 3% in 2020 and a further increase of 3% 2021 would be applied to roll-based component and to the staffing-based component (TTS).
• An increase to the base rate of the Area School Principals’ Payment
• A lump sum payment of $500 for union members.
• In 2022 the overall number of sabbaticals would increase from 10 to 13.
• Area school principals would be included as part of the accord between NZEI Te Riu Roa, PPTA Te Wehengarua and the Ministry of Education.
• The term would be 3 years from 6 September 2019 to 5 September 2022.
Read the full terms of settlement here.

ends

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

