Amazon vigil: the sound of rainforest burning

Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland



Media advisory for immediate release



Thursday 5 September at 8:45 am



What: A vigil with the sounds of rainforest burning on the Global Day of Action for the Amazon.



Where: 205 Queen Street, Auckland



When: 12 noon



Why:



We want a future where all life thrives

• The Amazon produces 20% of our oxygen and acts as a massive carbon sink

• It is home to one million indigenous people and millions of animals and plants.



Deforestation could tip the Amazon from climate defender to mass carbon emitter

• Loggers and ranchers are destroying three rugby fields worth of rainforest every minute.

• Since July, an area the size of Northland and Auckland has gone up in flames.

• Human-made fires have increased by an unprecedented 80% in the last year.

• The murder of indigenous activists protecting the Amazon has doubled.

• Scientists warn if we lose 20% more of the Amazon, it could trigger dieback turning it into a savannah, releasing 140 million tonnes of carbon.



We need to stop companies profiting from deforestation

• While loggers and farmers lit the fires and President Bolsonaro fanned the flames, it is multinationals who profit from the fires.

• International beef and soy companies (i.e. Cargill) and their customers (i.e. McDonald's, Burgerking, Subway and Nestle) are responsible.

• A deforestation ban by multinationals was six times more successful than action by previous Brazilian Governments.



Extinction Rebellion calls for:

• Solidarity with indigenous and climate defenders

• Pressure on the Brazilian Government to manage the fires, protect the Amazon, indigenous people and environmental activists

• Banning products from companies profiting from Amazon deforestation, including Cargill.

• Local branches of McDonald's, Burger King and Nestle demand their parent companies ban deforestation in supply chains.

