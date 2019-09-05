Amazon vigil: the sound of rainforest burning
Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland
Media advisory for immediate release
Thursday 5 September at 8:45 am
What: A vigil with the sounds of rainforest burning on the Global Day of Action for the Amazon.
Where: 205 Queen Street, Auckland
When: 12 noon
Why:
We want a future where all life thrives
• The Amazon produces 20% of our oxygen and acts as a massive carbon sink
• It is home to one million indigenous people and millions of animals and plants.
Deforestation could tip the Amazon from climate defender to mass carbon emitter
• Loggers and ranchers are destroying three rugby fields worth of rainforest every minute.
• Since July, an area the size of Northland and Auckland has gone up in flames.
• Human-made fires have increased by an unprecedented 80% in the last year.
• The murder of indigenous activists protecting the Amazon has doubled.
• Scientists warn if we lose 20% more of the Amazon, it could trigger dieback turning it into a savannah, releasing 140 million tonnes of carbon.
We need to stop companies profiting from deforestation
• While loggers and farmers lit the fires and President Bolsonaro fanned the flames, it is multinationals who profit from the fires.
• International beef and soy companies (i.e. Cargill) and their customers (i.e. McDonald's, Burgerking, Subway and Nestle) are responsible.
• A deforestation ban by multinationals was six times more successful than action by previous Brazilian Governments.
Extinction Rebellion calls for:
• Solidarity with indigenous and climate defenders
• Pressure on the Brazilian Government to manage the fires, protect the Amazon, indigenous people and environmental activists
• Banning products from companies profiting from Amazon deforestation, including Cargill.
• Local branches of McDonald's, Burger King and Nestle demand their parent companies ban deforestation in supply chains.