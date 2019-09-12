Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DairyNZ: Minister’s data grab a step too far in NAIT review

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: Dairy NZ



Thursday, 12 September 2019

DairyNZ: Minister’s data grab a step too far in NAIT review

DairyNZ Biosecurity Manager, Dr. Liz Shackleton, will be appearing before Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee today to submit on the National Animal Identification and Tracing Amendment Bill (No 2).

“As a major shareholder in NAIT Ltd and a partner in the Mycoplasma bovis (M. bovis) programme, DairyNZ has a genuine interest in this legislation”, says Dr Shackleton.

“Traceability forms the central pillar of any biosecurity response and New Zealand’s biosecurity system will be strengthened through the evolution of our traceability system”.

DairyNZ supports the overall purpose of the Bill to improve the framework governing NAIT and to provide for the rapid and accurate tracing of farm animals and their movements to enable biosecurity management, such as M. bovis currently affecting cattle in New Zealand.

Dr Shackleton comments that “International experience shows us that traceability systems take time to evolve and stabilise as part of a normal development process – and New Zealand is no exception. It is important to view recent biosecurity challenges as an opportunity for further improvements that will make our system stronger.

“Farmers are at the ‘sharp end’ of New Zealand’s national traceability scheme – so will wear the day to day impacts of the provisions developed and implemented under the NAIT Act.

“In times of uncertainty such as major biosecurity responses, we turn to systems we can trust, systems that also ensure privacy and integrity of our data. That trust will be critical to the success of the NAIT scheme.

“While DairyNZ is largely supportive of the proposed changes to NAIT, we have serious concerns about data security and want to send a clear message that we are firmly opposed to any attempt to take ownership of farmers’ NAIT data. The Crown does not need to ‘own’ the data to manage the risk.

“DairyNZ support the Minister and appropriate Government agencies such as MPI having access to data for the purposes of the Act but believe that anything further would constitute a significant privacy breach.

“The Minister already has the power to access the appropriate data for the purpose of NAIT and current legislation provides for the transfer of data from one NAIT type entity to another if needed.

“NAIT is a relatively young system by international standards and M. Bovis has tested this. We have learnt from that experience and the system’s future success now lies with all of us working collaboratively.

“DairyNZ will be engaging constructively throughout this process to help ensure positive outcomes for farmers and a world-class traceability and biosecurity system we can all be proud of,” Dr Shackleton concludes.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dairy NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


people outside the meeting house at Waitangi

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 