Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC supports Government policy to lower truck speed

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

16th October 2019.


Yes we fully support Minister of transport plan to use special speed cameras finally catching all speeding trucks, and other vehicles on our narrow single lane roads that are not fit to use as a speedway by any vehicle.

Our associated members have reported to have witnessed trucks speeding much faster than the mandatory 90kms many times while travelling on roads.

• We personally have caught a heavy freight truck travelling at 116kms after passing us on a trip from Wairoa to Gisborne on Highway two as we were only travelling at 90kms at the time a truck appeared to be going past us much faster, so we ‘sped up’ to see how fast the truck was going, and our speedometer clocked the truck traveling at 116kms and the dash camera and my partner’s cell phone picture of our car speedometer confirmed the speed on our car speedometer was at 116kms while the picture .also catch the full view of the truck ahead with the licence plate details and the truck company logo.

Fact;

• We recall the last National Government had advocated for bigger, heavier, longer HPHV freight trucks from 2010 through 2017, and finally in press statements suggesting some roads may allow speeds to be increased to 110kms for all road users.

1. We were horrified when this was suggested by the last National Government, while all our roads were falling apart during the 2008/2017 National Government regime to advocate for increased size/weight/speed of freight trucks during that time.
2.
Fact; increasing the speed of heavy freight trucks would cause further destruction of our public roads as they would suffer from further “rutting – pitting and surface damage” from increased speeds, according to roading engineers reports.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/19/heavy-truck-damage-michigan-roads/3474156002/

QUOTE;

“Experts weigh in on how much Michigan’s heavy trucks damage the state’s roads. Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press Published 6:30 a.m. ET April 19, 2019 | Updated 10:11 p.m. ET April 19, 2019

LANSING — Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation gross truck weights are responsible for significant damage to state roads and bridges, experts say, despite years of denials from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

CEAC discussed this truck issue back in 24th June 2019 about roads not capable of carrying freight. “NZ roads are not coping with heavier trucks”.

Has our (RTF) ‘Road Transport Forum’ representative Nick Leggett ready now we hope to finally contact our CEAC Centre yet to work with us on this issue as we hope he has got our message now?

http://community.scoop.co.nz/2019/06/nz-roads-are-not-coping-with-heavier-trucks/

Fact; The increased speeds will cause more serious accidents and fatal deaths to occur if the National Party policy to advocate for truck increased speeds was to occur.

'CEAC supports Government policy to lower truck speed’.

End.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 