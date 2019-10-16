CEAC supports Government policy to lower truck speed

16th October 2019.



Yes we fully support Minister of transport plan to use special speed cameras finally catching all speeding trucks, and other vehicles on our narrow single lane roads that are not fit to use as a speedway by any vehicle.

Our associated members have reported to have witnessed trucks speeding much faster than the mandatory 90kms many times while travelling on roads.

• We personally have caught a heavy freight truck travelling at 116kms after passing us on a trip from Wairoa to Gisborne on Highway two as we were only travelling at 90kms at the time a truck appeared to be going past us much faster, so we ‘sped up’ to see how fast the truck was going, and our speedometer clocked the truck traveling at 116kms and the dash camera and my partner’s cell phone picture of our car speedometer confirmed the speed on our car speedometer was at 116kms while the picture .also catch the full view of the truck ahead with the licence plate details and the truck company logo.

Fact;

• We recall the last National Government had advocated for bigger, heavier, longer HPHV freight trucks from 2010 through 2017, and finally in press statements suggesting some roads may allow speeds to be increased to 110kms for all road users.

1. We were horrified when this was suggested by the last National Government, while all our roads were falling apart during the 2008/2017 National Government regime to advocate for increased size/weight/speed of freight trucks during that time.

Fact; increasing the speed of heavy freight trucks would cause further destruction of our public roads as they would suffer from further “rutting – pitting and surface damage” from increased speeds, according to roading engineers reports.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/19/heavy-truck-damage-michigan-roads/3474156002/

QUOTE;

“Experts weigh in on how much Michigan’s heavy trucks damage the state’s roads. Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press Published 6:30 a.m. ET April 19, 2019 | Updated 10:11 p.m. ET April 19, 2019

LANSING — Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation gross truck weights are responsible for significant damage to state roads and bridges, experts say, despite years of denials from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

CEAC discussed this truck issue back in 24th June 2019 about roads not capable of carrying freight. “NZ roads are not coping with heavier trucks”.

Has our (RTF) ‘Road Transport Forum’ representative Nick Leggett ready now we hope to finally contact our CEAC Centre yet to work with us on this issue as we hope he has got our message now?

http://community.scoop.co.nz/2019/06/nz-roads-are-not-coping-with-heavier-trucks/

Fact; The increased speeds will cause more serious accidents and fatal deaths to occur if the National Party policy to advocate for truck increased speeds was to occur.

'CEAC supports Government policy to lower truck speed’.

