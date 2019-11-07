Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement on Oranga Tamariki practice review

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

7 November 2019

Statement on Oranga Tamariki practice review into the Hastings Case

Birth of a pēpē should be a time of joy for all whānau, not a fight to stay together says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

“I would like to acknowledge the whānau at the centre of this tragic situation. The whānau of this pēpē, particularly the mother, have been incredibly strong. Clearly, they have experienced significant trauma from this process.

“The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case.

“This report details the situation for just one whānau. It’s important that the lessons learned from this case are used to bring about systemic change, as it is unlikely this is an isolated incident.

“Between 2015-2018 the removal of pēpē (aged 0 – 3 months) from their whānau increased by 33 percent. This was almost entirely due to an increase in Māori babies entering State care. It is hard not to conclude that this shows significant structural racism in our care and protection system.

“Recommendations in the report must be implemented with urgency. These include the tightening of processes around the ‘subsequent child’ provisions introduced in 2015. In my view, these provisions are draconian and should be repealed. Although the provisions were not relied on in this case, it is likely they have significantly coloured social work practice and negatively impacted on decision making about second or subsequent babies.

“It is also clear that applications for Court ordered ‘without notice’ removals of pēpē must only be used when absolutely necessary, in cases of clear and imminent danger. This was simply not the case for this pēpē and the actions of those involved only served to cause additional trauma.

“We need urgent and transformative change. Oranga Tamariki and other agencies of the State must work with and empower Māori to act for their whānau. In particular, Oranga Tamariki must work more closely with whānau, hapu and iwi as it is required to do under law.

“My office is undertaking an inquiry on what needs to change to ensure pēpē Māori can remain in the care of their whānau, in situations where Oranga Tamariki has been notified of care and protection concerns. An interim report will be published early next year.

“It is deeply distressing that an agency of the state in New Zealand has misused its power in the way that has occurred in this situation. Birth of a pēpē should be a time of joy and togetherness for every whānau,” says Commissioner Becroft.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 