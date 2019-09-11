Bayer launches new fungicide innovation, VIMOY® iblon®

Auckland, 11 September 2019 – Bayer announced today that its latest fungicide innovation, VIMOY iblon, has received the first registration worldwide for any iblon formulation from the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries.

Trialled under New Zealand conditions, it is registered for use in wheat, barley, triticale and ryegrass seed crops.

Iblon technology is based on the active ingredient isoflucypram from a highly valued new class of SDHIs. It provides excellent disease control, healthier-looking crops and consistently higher yields when compared to currently available market standards.

New Zealand is the first country in the world to approve the technology and it will be available for the 2019/2020 cereal growing season.

“Bayer’s position as a leading innovator in agriculture has given us the unique opportunity to offer cereal growers in New Zealand the best-in-class efficacy SDHI fungicide,” says Neil Waddingham, Customer Marketing Manager at Bayer New Zealand.

“We are proud of our new iblon technology, which has increased yield compared to competitor standards in field trials conducted under New Zealand conditions.

“In the 2018/19 season, iblon trials showed the average yield increase in wheat was 0.5 t/ha and in barley 0.25 t/ha. This resulted in additional profit of $192.50/ha in wheat and $66.50/ha in barley.”

Waddingham says isoflucypram has outstanding, long-lasting efficacy against major economically important fungal diseases such as speckled leaf blotch, stripe rust, leaf rust, stem rust, scald and Ramulraria leaf spot.

“We’re excited that our newly-registered iblon™ technology will provide cereal growers in New Zealand with a new and powerful tool to sustainably increase cereal production.

“We’re particularly proud that Bayer Germany chose New Zealand to spearhead the global registration having recognised the skill and professionalism of Kiwi arable farmers.”

Further launches for iblon™ technology fungicides are expected in the near future once regulatory approval has been completed.

For more on Bayer Crop Science visit: www.cropscience.bayer.co.nz.

ends

