Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Making better food choices with mindfulness

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Mindfulness has been touted as the antidote to stress and the path to serenity. But can it also help us make better food choices?

Dr Felix Septianto, a lecturer in marketing at the Faculty of Business and Economics and doctoral student Amy Errmann decided to test that question in research funded by the Food and Health Programme at the University of Auckland.

In their trial there were two groups of people. One group took part in a mindfulness meditation session. The other group was taught how to restring a guitar. Neither group was told what was going to happen next, which was an offer of two choices of food, a healthy salad or a turkey and cheese sandwich. The result? 70 percent of the mindfulness group selected the healthy option, and only 43 per cent of the group of guitar stringers. The trial was carried out by collaborators at the Korea University in Seoul with 120 participants aged between 18 and 26. The research will be submitted for publication shortly.

Amy says, “Food is a great way to examine the impact of mindfulness because so much of our relationship with food is impulsive.” For Felix, the research builds on his interest in the psychology of product choice and how positive emotions like gratitude can lead consumers to waste less food.

Amy’s doctoral research is on the impact of mindfulness on the behaviour of consumers, from choosing what’s for dinner to the clothes they buy. The broader question she is interested in is whether the practice of mindfulness can lead consumers to more sustainable choices.

The definition she uses stems from Jon Kabat-Zinn, who, as an academic at the Massachusetts University School of Medicine, pioneered mindfulness as a way to reduce stress for patients experiencing chronic pain in the 1980s. He made it acceptable for Western patients by divorcing it from its roots in Buddhism. He has told the Guardian, “I bent over backwards to structure it and find ways to speak about it that avoided as much as possible the risk of it being seen as Buddhist, new age, eastern mysticism or just plain fakery.” Kabat-Zinn’s definition of mindfulness is simply, “Paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.”

Felix and Amy’s research seeks to show that mindfulness builds self-control and through that results in choices that lead to better well-being by avoiding the impulsive decisions we make driven by our desire for quick gratification.

Mindfulness helps people self-regulate, and that means everything from how they respond to their physical sensations or thoughts. When it comes to food, we eat for many reasons, for comfort, to manage anxiety and stress and to meet social expectations. Felix says, “Essentially, if you are being aware then if you are hungry you eat, if you are not hungry, you don’t.” For his part Felix says the more we know about the psychology behind food choice, the more this will support initiatives leading to food sustainability and healthier diets.

Amy says mindfulness can be a useful tool in world that increasingly feels like it is always on and bombarding us with choices and decisions. The practice meets the need to deaccelerate and sits with other trends such as social media breaks and leaving the smartphone at home.

The next step is to take the research out of the laboratory and see what happens in the real world. In future the researchers would like to test their findings with people carrying out their normal routines. They want to know if these initial findings can be repeated in the complexity of daily life.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 