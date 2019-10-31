Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Hot weekend awaits

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 12:07 pm
Press Release: NIWA

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2019


This weekend, after a rather cool October, the beginning of November brings out the heat.

NIWA forecaster Ben Noll says much warmer than average temperatures will spill onto the South Island on Saturday, and continue on Sunday and Monday.

“Maximum temperatures will eclipse 30C for the first time this spring in parts of the South Island, like Otago, Canterbury, and Marlborough. Some records may also tumble,” Mr Noll says.

The heat will peak in the North Island on Sunday and Monday, but above average temperatures are likely to persist for much of the first 10 days of the month.

High temperatures in the North Island are also likely to surpass 30C, with the warmest readings in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Northland.

New Zealand’s hottest November temperature on record occurred at Lake Coleridge (35.6C, 1920) followed by Gisborne (34.8C, 2016).


"The warmth will be spurred on by a hot air mass moving across the Tasman Sea from Australia, which has experienced ongoing, long-term drought conditions,” Mr Noll says.

During the 2nd week of the month and continuing into mid November, some strong fronts are possible in the South Island, bringing rounds of heavy rain and an increased risk for areas of flooding, especially in the west.

