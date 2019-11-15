Police seek 41-year-old Shannon Hoani Martin
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wairarapa Police are seeking 41-year-old Shannon Hoani
Martin who has a warrant to arrest for aggravated
robbery.
He is believed to be in the lower North
Island.
Martin is described as having a large build, and
is around 177cm tall.
He also has very distinctive facial
tattoos, however, he has been known to cover them up with
make-up.
He is considered dangerous and should not be
approached, if you see him then please call 111
immediately.
If you do know of Martin’s whereabouts
please contact Police on 111, or anonymously on 0800 555
111, quoting file number 191110/7013.
You can also view
this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seek-41-year-old-shannon-hoani-martin
ends
