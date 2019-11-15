Update: Serious crash, Mangatawhiri, Waikato

State Highway 2 will remain closed until around 7pm following a crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road around 3.15pm.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

