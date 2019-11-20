Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New play space makes Parliament more family-friendly

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

A new play space has opened on Parliament’s front lawn, to encourage families to visit Parliament and to make that experience more welcoming, enjoyable, and accessible, for children and adults alike.

Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard says, “Parliament belongs to all New Zealanders and I am delighted to see this play space come to fruition so that families and children can enjoy the grounds of Parliament and feel like they belong, and are welcome here.”

The play space also helps to meet the rapidly growing need for play spaces in Wellington, as inner city apartment living becomes the norm for more young families.

The location of the play space was carefully considered and uses natural materials to blend in with the surroundings. The slide was manufactured in Palmerston North and uses sustainable forest beech, and the safety pad material is made from recycled tyres.

The play space was officially opened by the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Speaker of the House this morning as part of an event at Parliament to celebrate International Children’s Day.


