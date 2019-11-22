Take 10 brings mobile safe zone to the city

Friday 22 November

Following the successful pilot of the safety initiative Take 10 last summer, the late-night safe zone will be back in Wellington’s entertainment district at the end of this month.

The Wellington City Council supported initiative provides a safe and alcohol free environment with trained staff, which can provide assistance for vulnerable people to get home, offers water and charging stations, and has wrap around services available for support and wellbeing if required.

The pilot Take 10, run by Vulnerable Support Charitable Trust, operated from November 2018 – April 2019 in the St James Theatre building, but following the venue’s closure for earthquake strengthening and consultation with stakeholders, will now be based in a mobile unit for more flexibility in the region.

Funding for the van was supported unanimously by Wellington City Councillors following its successful pilot.

“The Council received numerous submissions in favour of us taking a more active approach to safety in the city, and support of Take 10 presented a great opportunity to do so. Huge congratulations to the team for this excellent investment in making Wellington a safer city for everyone,” says Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, Community Well-Being portfolio lead.

Take 10 received a one-off grant of $80,000 from the City Growth Fund to assist with the purchase and fit-out of a vehicle, and $20,000 from the Social & Recreation Fund this year towards operational costs.

Wellington City Council supports a number of campaigns and projects that keep our streets safe for all, including improved lighting, alcohol bylaws, Local Hosts, and CCTV cameras. This is another initiative that contributes to that goal adds Councillor Fitzsimons.

“Take 10 takes an active approach in supporting the safety of young people by providing a safe zone for them to go to for help.

“This centralised base operates during a peak time and provides an opportunity for reducing alcohol related harm and the impact on our emergency services,” she says.

The custom-built mobile unit has a medic and volunteer area with a toilet and storage space. The outside is equipped with lighting, heaters, music, a tarpaulin cover made for Wellington weather, two draft water taps to supply 500 litres of filtered water, and will deliver key messages from a LED screen mounted into the exterior. The mobile unit will be self-contained with a generator and will have a life span of 7–10 years.

Clint Schoultz, Vulnerable Support Charitable Trust Chairperson, says it’s great to have got to this point.

“From when we first launched the Take 10 pilot to now having a brand new purpose built mobile unit, it’s been a long journey. This has been 18 months in the making and we are so excited to finally be here, opening Take 10 and offering our services again.”

Take 10 will have an official launch on Wednesday 27 November, and start operating Saturday 30 November. It will be based on the corner of Taranaki Street and Courtenay Place from 10.30pm-3.30am every Saturday night.

Take 10 is supported by Wellington City Council, New Zealand Police, Health Promotion Agency, and Hospitality NZ.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

