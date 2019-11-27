Police Ten 7 tips help in Papatoetoe assault arrests

Information from Police Ten 7 viewers combined with detective work has led to the arrests of two men in relation to an alleged serious assault in Papatoetoe which hospitalised a man with head injuries.

The pair were arrested yesterday and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court on 3 December.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others, and a second man, aged 45, with assault.

Investigators appealed through Police Ten 7 earlier this month about the incident which happened outside a bar in Papatoetoe in the early hours of Sunday, 13 October.

Police thank Police Ten 7 and the public for their help. The victim has been advised of the arrests.

