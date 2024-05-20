Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Statement From ACT MP Mark Cameron

Monday, 20 May 2024, 5:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

I would like to thank the entire ACT family for their support, especially the eight ACT MPs that attended my son’s funeral.

I would also like to thank the Prime Minister and other MPs from across Parliament that have reached out in support and offered their condolences.

These past few days are a reminder that while we often disagree, Parliament is itself a community of colleagues trying to find ways to make tomorrow better than today, and that starts with family, empathy, and humanity.

