Statement From ACT MP Mark Cameron

I would like to thank the entire ACT family for their
support, especially the eight ACT MPs that attended my
son’s funeral.
I would also like to thank the Prime
Minister and other MPs from across Parliament that have
reached out in support and offered their
condolences.
These past few days are a reminder that
while we often disagree, Parliament is itself a community of
colleagues trying to find ways to make tomorrow better than
today, and that starts with family, empathy, and
humanity.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!