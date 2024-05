Fatal Train Incident, Ohau

Police can now confirm one person has died after being struck by a train in Ohau, Horowhenua tonight.

Emergency services responded to the scene near State Highway 1 around 5:10pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time as we conduct a scene examination.

Police advise commuters to expect delays and take the alternate route.

Those who were on the train and the victim’s family are being offered support.

