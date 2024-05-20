Pseudoephedrine Back On Shelves

Associate Health Minister David Seymour is pleased that Pseudoephedrine can now be purchased by the general public to protect them from winter illness, after the coalition government worked swiftly to change the law and oversaw a fast approval process by Medsafe.

“Pharmacies are now putting the medicines back on their shelves, in coming days more and more Kiwis will be able to head down to their local pharmacy and get their hands on some effective cold and flu medicine,” says Mr Seymour.

“This accessibility will be a real relief to New Zealanders suffering from colds and flu this winter. They will be able to access the same effective cold and flu medicines that are available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Safeguards will remain in place to prevent misuse. It will retain its status as a controlled drug and a precursor substance. While restrictions on importing and exporting these medicines are still in place, and New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs are able to seize illicit products.

“The coalition government has delivered on its commitment to making principled decisions by getting rid of red tape that doesn’t make sense and allowing sick New Zealanders greater freedom and choice to purchase effective cold and flu medicines.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

