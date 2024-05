Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On Israel’s Political Split, And The New Caledonia Crisis

The split opening up in Israel’s “War Cabinet” is not just between PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his long-term rival Benny Gantz. It is actually a three-way split, set in motion by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. It was Gallant’s open criticism of Netanyahu that finally flushed Gantz out into the open. And, Noumea is reeling from the economic, infrastructure, social and political cost of the ongoing unrest in New Caledonia. The 200 million euro cost of fixing trashed physical infrastructure may be the least of it.