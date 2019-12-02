UPDATE 2: Serious crash, Opotiki

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Opotiki yesterday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of SH35 and Gow Road about 6.35pm.

A 49-year-old man, a passenger in one of the vehicles, later died in Waikato Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information that may assist Police is urged to contact Opotiki or Whakatane Police via 105.





