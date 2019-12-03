Tree across car and road - Waikato
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Airport Road/Raynes Road, Rukuhia - Airport Road: tree
across car and road - Waikato
Police are responding to
reports that a tree has fallen across a vehicle on Airport
Road in Rukuhia in the Waikato.
People are reported to be
inside the vehicle.
The tree has blocked the entire
road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area .
Diversions
are in place however delays are to be
expected.
ENDS
