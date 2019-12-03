Tree across car and road - Waikato



Airport Road/Raynes Road, Rukuhia - Airport Road: tree across car and road - Waikato

Police are responding to reports that a tree has fallen across a vehicle on Airport Road in Rukuhia in the Waikato.

People are reported to be inside the vehicle.

The tree has blocked the entire road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area .

Diversions are in place however delays are to be expected.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

