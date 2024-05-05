A Welcome Solution For Auckland’s Water

The solution for Auckland’s water under the Local Water Done Well policy is being supported by peak industry body, Infrastructure New Zealand.

“The Government and Auckland Council have taken a major step forward for water reform with the announcement of today’s new water model for Auckland. This provides certainty and affordability for a large chunk of New Zealand,” says Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

Infrastructure New Zealand has been focussed on the need for councils to increase borrowing so they can invest more in renewing old water assets in the years ahead.

“We are supportive of the Auckland announcement because Watercare will be able to spread the cost of its spending across the life of the assets so there is a fairer split of the bill across residents who will benefit.”

“Watercare is currently the most advanced water model for Local Government in New Zealand. It makes sense to start in Auckland and send the signal that change will be stable and coherent.”

“The Government will have intervention powers with this Auckland water legislation and Watercare will be subject to economic regulation immediately. This is a strong signal to the wider sector,” says Leggett.

Infrastructure New Zealand was supportive of the previous Government’s Affordable Water plan and continues to support water reform under the Coalition Government.

“Status quo for water is simply not an option for most councils,” says Leggett. “The principle of local ownership and control is recognised in Local Water Done Well and we are looking forward to Auckland being a model for progress that will provide certainty for communities when it comes to public health, environmental standards and growth.”

