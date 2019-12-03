Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A step into the future for Fire and Emergency at Remutaka

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

A step into the future for Fire and Emergency New Zealand at Remutaka

Upper Hutt’s new Remutaka Fire Station will be officially opened by Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chairman Paul Swain on Saturday 7 December.

This is the first purpose-built station in the Wellington region to house the services of an urban crew, a rural brigade and an operational support unit.

It provides coverage to the Upper Hutt area, and support as far south as Manor Park and as far north as Kaitoke. It can also provide assistance to the Wairarapa when needed.

The new station accommodates the Remutaka urban crew, the Upper Hutt Rural Fire Brigade, and the Hutt-Wairarapa Operational Support Unit and has been designed with input from the crews who now work there.

"We were conscious this is a long-term home for our urban, rural and operational support units in the area and wanted to ensure it worked for them.

"I want to thank these crews for their commitment to making this new station work," says Paul Swain.

In total, around 70 personnel will use the station as a base.

Operational since 14 November, the features of the new station include:

- Four appliance bays

- Decontamination wash and storage areas

- Six single bedrooms, a gymnasium, kitchen and lounge

- A training room and canteen

- An open yard area suitable for training

- A meeting room that can be used for meetings with the public

- A generator to ensure the station is always operational

"When Fire and Emergency New Zealand was established in 2017 we wanted to see rural, urban and support crews come together as a unified fire and emergency service for their communities. This new station is exactly what we had in mind," says Paul Swain.

"It will be a great asset for both Upper Hutt and the Wairarapa and we know the public will see the benefits of having the three specialist units under one roof."

Previously, urban, rural and operational support were spread over several locations around the area.

"This is a model we intend to learn from and introduce in other parts of the country", Paul Swain says.

Attending the opening will be representatives from Fire and Emergency’s leadership team including Chief Executive Rhys Jones. Also attending will be local Kaumatua, Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins and Mayor of Upper Hutt Wayne Guppy, Regional Manager Bruce Stubbs and representatives of unions and associations whose members are personnel at Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A public open day for the community will follow the official opening.

McMillan Lockwood built the new $7.5m station.

Editor’s note: After the official opening finishes, the station, at 35 Park Street, Kingsley Heights, Upper Hutt, will be open to the public for an open day. Media are welcome to attend both events on 7 December.

Timeline for the day:

11am - official opening

12.30-3pm - open day

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.

The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.

The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>

 

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 