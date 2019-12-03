A step into the future for Fire and Emergency at Remutaka

A step into the future for Fire and Emergency New Zealand at Remutaka

Upper Hutt’s new Remutaka Fire Station will be officially opened by Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chairman Paul Swain on Saturday 7 December.

This is the first purpose-built station in the Wellington region to house the services of an urban crew, a rural brigade and an operational support unit.

It provides coverage to the Upper Hutt area, and support as far south as Manor Park and as far north as Kaitoke. It can also provide assistance to the Wairarapa when needed.

The new station accommodates the Remutaka urban crew, the Upper Hutt Rural Fire Brigade, and the Hutt-Wairarapa Operational Support Unit and has been designed with input from the crews who now work there.

"We were conscious this is a long-term home for our urban, rural and operational support units in the area and wanted to ensure it worked for them.

"I want to thank these crews for their commitment to making this new station work," says Paul Swain.

In total, around 70 personnel will use the station as a base.

Operational since 14 November, the features of the new station include:

- Four appliance bays

- Decontamination wash and storage areas

- Six single bedrooms, a gymnasium, kitchen and lounge

- A training room and canteen

- An open yard area suitable for training

- A meeting room that can be used for meetings with the public

- A generator to ensure the station is always operational

"When Fire and Emergency New Zealand was established in 2017 we wanted to see rural, urban and support crews come together as a unified fire and emergency service for their communities. This new station is exactly what we had in mind," says Paul Swain.

"It will be a great asset for both Upper Hutt and the Wairarapa and we know the public will see the benefits of having the three specialist units under one roof."

Previously, urban, rural and operational support were spread over several locations around the area.

"This is a model we intend to learn from and introduce in other parts of the country", Paul Swain says.

Attending the opening will be representatives from Fire and Emergency’s leadership team including Chief Executive Rhys Jones. Also attending will be local Kaumatua, Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins and Mayor of Upper Hutt Wayne Guppy, Regional Manager Bruce Stubbs and representatives of unions and associations whose members are personnel at Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A public open day for the community will follow the official opening.

McMillan Lockwood built the new $7.5m station.

Editor’s note: After the official opening finishes, the station, at 35 Park Street, Kingsley Heights, Upper Hutt, will be open to the public for an open day. Media are welcome to attend both events on 7 December.

Timeline for the day:

11am - official opening

12.30-3pm - open day

ENDS





