Milestone Announcement For Those Living With FASD

The Government’s announcement at Papakura Marae yesterday is being welcomed as a milestone for those living with FASD, says the Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust and WAI 2624 lead claimant Raawiri Ratuu.

“Ko ngaa mahi hei tohu ko wai teetehi, ko ngaa kupu hei whakaatu ko wai ia,” says Raawiri.

“Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they pretend to be,” says Raawiri.

“For decades, Aotearoa has failed to ensure that those living with FASD and their whaanau are adequately supported, so the initiatives announced are an important step towards delivering that support.”

The decision to publish new FASD clinical diagnostic guidelines, specifically tailored for New Zealand communities, is an especially important move that will give impacted whaanau greater access to the support they need.

“Maaori remain disproportionately impacted by FASD, and one of the most significant barriers to receiving support has been the inability of whaanau Maaori to have their condition formally diagnosed.

“I am hopeful that new clinical diagnostic guidelines will create new avenues of support for whaanau impacted by FASD, and that frontline agencies such as Education, Oranga Tamariki and Corrections are better equipped to recognise the signs of FASD, in order to provide that support.

“For example, we do not want to see tamariki Maaori excluded from the education system because our institutions are failing to recognise the unique circumstances and resulting needs.”

Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust is focused on supporting an intergenerational shift in attitudes towards alcohol.

“Given FASD cannot be cured, both the individual with FASD and their whaanau must live with the impacts their entire lives. This is an incredible milestone in the journey to ensuring effective, equitable outcomes so that those with the condition can live their life to their full potential.”

