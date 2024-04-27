Fatal Incident, Ōtaki

Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Clifford Brown:

One person has died and two others are in serious and critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed north of Ōtaki after initially fleeing Police.

Just after 10:30pm last night, a stolen ute wanted in connection to a robbery in Ōtaki earlier in the evening was signalled to stop by Police just south of Levin.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned within several minutes due to the manner of driving, and the ute continued at speed heading south on State Highway 1.

Around 10:50pm the vehicle was observed turning back onto State Highway 1 from Waikanae, heading north in the southbound lane.

The ute then collided head-on with another vehicle just south of Lawlors Road about 11:05pm.

The driver of the ute was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the two passengers were in serious and critical condition respectively. The male in critical condition remains in Wellington Hospital.

There were four occupants of the other vehicle, who were moderately and seriously injured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit attended, and the incident will be fully investigated.

Police has also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard for these events.

An outcome like this is never something Police wants, and our thoughts are with those in the other vehicle who were needlessly injured.

Potential charges against those in the ute will be considered in due course.

