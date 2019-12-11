White Island - work continues to launch recovery efforts
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The recovery of bodies from Whakaari/White Island is an
absolute priority for Police.
We understand and appreciate
the desire of families and the public for the bodies to be
retrieved as soon as possible.
Our staff and partner
agencies are committed to making this happen.
It is
important to note that the environment on the island has
changed since the eruption.
It is the role of GNS to
provide Police with advice as to the safety of deploying
onto the island.
A meeting with scientists will take place
later this morning and further clarity is expected at that
time.
That information will be further informed by
surveillance from a drone, which was successfully launched
about 8.30am today.
Police has disaster victim
identification specialists standing by in Whakatane ready to
be deployed.
This is a skilled role that must be
undertaken with the utmost care and consideration.
Police
is required to follow the international process for disaster
victim identification – including the formal examination
and documentation of bodies at the scene to ensure they are
correctly identified and all the necessary information is
gathered for subsequent investigations.
Those deploying to
the island will likely encounter serious physical and
chemical hazards, for which we must be prepared.
At this
stage, Police is not in a position to release further
information about the nationalities or identities of the
victims.
There are currently 30 patients in six hospitals
around New Zealand — Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Auckland
City, Tauranga, Waikato and Christchurch.
Twenty five
patients are critical with the remainder stable but
serious.
