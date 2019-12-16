Aerial search of Whakaari / White Island
Monday, 16 December 2019, 7:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Aerial search of Whakaari / White Island"
Please
attribute to Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National
Operations Commander:
The Police Eagle helicopter today
conducted aerial surveillance of Whakaari / White
Island.
The crew took updated images of the recovery area
and surrounding environment.
Two of the Police staff
deployed to the island yesterday went as observers.
A
debrief was also conducted today to review the operation to
date and plan next steps.
The Police National Dive Squad
did not go into the water today as they were involved in the
debrief.
Police expect to provide media a further update
on
Tuesday.
ENDS
