"Aerial search of Whakaari / White Island"

Please attribute to Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander:

The Police Eagle helicopter today conducted aerial surveillance of Whakaari / White Island.

The crew took updated images of the recovery area and surrounding environment.

Two of the Police staff deployed to the island yesterday went as observers.

A debrief was also conducted today to review the operation to date and plan next steps.

The Police National Dive Squad did not go into the water today as they were involved in the debrief.

Police expect to provide media a further update on Tuesday.

