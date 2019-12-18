Statement on behalf of Karla Mathews’ family
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nicola Mathews and Kirk Mathews Bowden, the siblings of
Karla Mathews have released the following statement:
We
recently received confirmation that our beloved sister Karla
has been positively identified as one of those recovered
from Whakaari/White Island earlier this week.
Our family
is absolutely heartbroken and our big sister will be
incredibly missed.
We have an enormous sense of relief
that she has finally been found.
We would like to take
this moment to express our deep gratitude to both the New
Zealand and Australian governments for everything they have
done for our family this past week.
We would like to
especially thank the New Zealand Police for their unwavering
efforts towards reuniting all families with their lost loved
ones.
We respectfully decline further requests for
information and ask that our privacy is respected as we
grieve the loss of our beautiful
sister.
