Police seek information following Christchurch homicide
Friday, 3 January 2020, 12:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of a woman in Christchurch
are seeking information from the public in relation to two
items of property.
Bella Te Pania, 34, was found
critically injured on Orchard Road on Tuesday 31 December,
and died a short time later.
Police want to locate two
items belonging to Bella which are currently missing and may
have been discarded in Christchurch on 31 December.
They
are a small light brown, shimmery bag, about 10cm x 20cm
with a strap, and a black Huawei cell-phone with a cracked
screen.
If anyone has seen or found items matching those
descriptions in the Christchurch area from early Tuesday
morning onwards, they are urged to call Police on 105,
quoting file number 191231/9680.
A man appeared in court
yesterday (1 January) charged with murder and has been
remanded in custody to reappear in Christchurch High Court
on 7
February.
