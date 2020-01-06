Crash - SH1, Puhoi - Motorists expect delays

Motorists are asked to expect delays due to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Hungry Creek Road, Puhoi.

Police were alerted to the two car crash at around 6pm.

No-one is seriously injured however the road is blocked.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.





