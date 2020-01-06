Crash - SH1, Puhoi - Motorists expect delays
Monday, 6 January 2020, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to expect delays due to a crash at the
intersection of State Highway 1 and Hungry Creek Road,
Puhoi.
Police were alerted to the two car crash at around
6pm.
No-one is seriously injured however the road is
blocked.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations