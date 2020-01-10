Wanaka Police urge people to protect their property

Senior Sergeant Miriam Reddington, Wanaka Police:

Wanaka Police are investigating a number of recent burglary and theft complaints involving both properties and vehicles.

This includes eight reports received today of burglaries occurring overnight in the Northlake and Aubrey Road area.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information about these incidents.

In particular we would like to hear from anyone in the Northlake, Aubrey and Outlet roads or Hidden Hills areas who may have CCTV which could assist the investigations.

Initial enquiries indicate the offending has largely been opportunistic, with the offender or offenders entering vehicles and properties which have been left unlocked.

Basic security measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft or burglary occurring.

This includes making sure your home, including garages and garden sheds, and vehicles are always locked when not in use and valuables are removed or out of sight.

There are a range of other measures you can take to make your property safe and less appealing to burglars:

• Consider investing in an alarm system, or getting sensor lights fitted.

• Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

• Any boats or vehicles on the property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

• Put away all tools and ladders, don’t leave them out and available for use.

• Keep your trees and shrubs trimmed so they don’t offer hiding places for burglars.

If you have been the victim of a burglary and haven’t yet contacted Police please do so by calling 105.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





