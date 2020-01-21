Update: Firearms incidents, Ruatoria and Taradale
Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an
offensive weapon in relation to a firearms incident in
Taradale on Sunday.
He is due to appear in the Hastings
District Court tomorrow.
Investigations into the firearms
incidents in Ruatoria and Taradale last weekend are
continuing and Police are following positive lines of
enquiry.
Initial indications suggest both incidents relate
to ongoing tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power
gangs.
Ten staff members from outside the district are
assisting with patrols in Ruatoria and Taradale as part of
an increased Police presence.
A significant phase of the
Taradale investigation involves working through CCTV footage
to understand the circumstances.
“Police are taking
these incidents extremely seriously and the safety and
wellbeing of the community is our priority,” Eastern
District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura.
“No one
deserves violence in their community and we are determined,
with the support the community, to hold those responsible to
account.”
We continue to encourage anyone with
information that may assist these investigations to call 105
or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
