Update: Firearms incidents, Ruatoria and Taradale

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a firearms incident in Taradale on Sunday.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

Investigations into the firearms incidents in Ruatoria and Taradale last weekend are continuing and Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

Initial indications suggest both incidents relate to ongoing tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs.

Ten staff members from outside the district are assisting with patrols in Ruatoria and Taradale as part of an increased Police presence.

A significant phase of the Taradale investigation involves working through CCTV footage to understand the circumstances.

“Police are taking these incidents extremely seriously and the safety and wellbeing of the community is our priority,” Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura.

“No one deserves violence in their community and we are determined, with the support the community, to hold those responsible to account.”

We continue to encourage anyone with information that may assist these investigations to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


