Ruatoria and Taradale investigations update

Police continue to make good progress investigating two firearms incidents in Ruatoria and Taradale last weekend.

Officers investigating the firearms incident in Ruatoria on Saturday 18 January have made a further arrest after the search of a Ruatoria address led to the discovery of four firearms.

A 36-year old man was due to appear in Gisborne District Court today charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Scene examinations have been completed as well as forensic examinations of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Officers working on the Taradale incident on Sunday 19 January are continuing to analyse relevant CCTV footage and other material.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents, including any CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist.

Information can be provided by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The general arming order remains in place for frontline staff across the Eastern District as a precautionary measure.

