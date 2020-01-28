Update: Taita homicide
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nick
Pritchard:
Police are continuing to make enquiries into
the homicide of a 56-year-old man in Taita on 26
January.
Police can now name the victim - Davis Phillips,
aged 56, from the Whakatāne area.
The investigation team
is committed to identifying the person or persons
responsible for Davis' death and Taita residents can expect
to see a continued police presence in the coming days.
We
know this incident has been very unsettling and concerning
for the Taita community.
Police staff will be visiting
homes in the Hughes Crescent area over the next few days to
speak to residents.
This will give officers an opportunity
to hear any questions or concerns residents might have, and
to provide reassurance.
We are also working closely with
Davis' family, and providing them with the support they need
as they grieve their loved one.
ENDS
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>