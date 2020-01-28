Update: Taita homicide

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the homicide of a 56-year-old man in Taita on 26 January.

Police can now name the victim - Davis Phillips, aged 56, from the Whakatāne area.

The investigation team is committed to identifying the person or persons responsible for Davis' death and Taita residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days.

We know this incident has been very unsettling and concerning for the Taita community.

Police staff will be visiting homes in the Hughes Crescent area over the next few days to speak to residents.

This will give officers an opportunity to hear any questions or concerns residents might have, and to provide reassurance.

We are also working closely with Davis' family, and providing them with the support they need as they grieve their loved one.

