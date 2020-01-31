QLDC lifts Luggate water restrictions

With demand having dropped, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has lifted water restrictions in Luggate.

QLDC would like to thank residents for their efforts in restricting water usage. However, with the weather remaining hot and dry it is still very important to conserve water where possible. There are many ways this can be done, including using timers for sprinklers, fixing water leaks and even taking slightly shorter showers.

A full list of water conservation ideas can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/conserving-water/





