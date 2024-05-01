Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Welcomes EU Free Trade Agreement

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The New Zealand Labour Party welcomes the entering into force of the European Union and New Zealand free trade agreement.

This agreement opens the door for a huge increase in trade opportunities with a market of 450 million people who are high value discerning consumers of New Zealand goods and services.

The Labour Government negotiated this agreement in record time through a period of Covid-19 and challenging international connections.

“I was honoured to lead a team of negotiators, supported by the Prime Minister and ministerial colleagues to negotiate a very high-quality agreement that sets a new standard for international trade agreements,” Labour spokesperson for trade Damien O’Connor said.

“Despite the traditional opposition from the farming sectors across the European Union, this agreement guarantees high standards of food production and safety, alongside environmental protections.

“The agreement puts in place a chapter on indigenous trade opportunities, which was a first for the European Union, and a sign of the progression towards recognition of both the rights and potential opportunities for Māori and indigenous people across the globe.

“A commitment by both parties not to deviate from our commitments to the Paris Agreement to reduce global emissions means the values and aspirations of both the European Union and New Zealand to lead climate change action are endorsed through this trade agreement.

“Unfortunately, the Coalition Government’s inaction on climate, ending programmes like the Clean Car Discount and work to decarbonise big emitting industries, could undo all this.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The agreement lifts beef export volumes from 3,333 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes after entry, and will mean New Zealand can provide up to 60 per cent of the butter imported by the EU. Huge progress was made for horticultural products, honey, services and investment opportunities along with cross border recognition of professional standards.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 