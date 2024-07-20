Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Update On Global IT Outage

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 4:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Acting Prime Minister

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour has been in contact throughout the evening with senior officials who have coordinated a whole of government response to the global IT outage and can provide an update.

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has designated the National Emergency Management Agency as the lead agency to coordinate the government response, working across relevant agencies to understand impacts on New Zealand government services, the private sector, and local communities.

“Earlier this evening I was briefed on three main issues relevant to New Zealanders affected by the global outage,” says Mr Seymour.

  • Is it a malicious attack? No, it’s a glitch resulting from a software update from Crowdstrike.
  • Is it critical? No. While it is very inconvenient to many people essential services are still working, systems and services are already coming back online as organisations apply the patch provided by CrowdStrike.
  • When will it be over? Organisations and businesses are moving quickly to apply the Crowdstrike patch, and systems are coming back online. Many have recovered their systems or are working to update them in the coming hours. While the fix is a straightforward one, it may take some organisations or systems more time to get back to normal.

“The Government has worked quickly to understand the impacts of this issue and minimise them wherever possible.

“We appreciate the inconvenience this is causing for the public, retailers and businesses. The Government is closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 