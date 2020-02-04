Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last sections of North Omaha Finally Released for Purchase

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Omaha Point

Last remaining sections of North Omaha Finally Released for Purchase

The last remaining sections of North Omaha are now available for purchase following the final release of five bare-land sites in the Omaha Point subdivision.

First purchased in the early 1990s, these tightly held properties boast a stunning location at the northern tip of Omaha Point, with the popular surf beach to the east and the harbour to the west. No more than a 100m stroll from both the beach and the harbour, these properties present an opportunity for vendors looking to build the ultimate seaside home.

“It’s not often that we see sections like these come on to the market”, says Omaha Point Marketing Manager, James Dryden. “The northern end of Omaha is already well developed, and many are surprised to hear that there is anymore land for sale in Omaha”.

The area lying to the north of these sections is the Omaha Shorebird Sanctuary, meaning it can never be built on. This gives these properties an incredibly expansive, uninterrupted view. Two of the properties listed are absolute oceanfront.

Sections range from 550 – 570 m² and offer the best of both worlds – with easy access to both the tranquil, sheltered harbourside beach as well as the popular surf beach.

Omaha is a tight-knit community who enjoy getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful surrounding landscape. The area features an 18-hole golf course, an all-tide boat ramp, access to great walking & biking trails, vineyards, restaurants, markets, cinema, beaches, fishing, boating and surfing – all on your doorstep.

“These sections would make the perfect home for those looking for a holiday lifestyle, all year round”, says Dryden.

With only five sections available at Omaha Point, one of which is already under contract, interest is proving to be high. View the available sections and find out more about the Omaha Point Development here


