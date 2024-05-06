Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland’s Watercare Plan Avoids Pitfalls Of Three Waters

Monday, 6 May 2024, 10:37 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union welcomes the Government’s changes to Watercare, as part of the Government’s replacement to the so-called “Three Waters”.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Jordan Williams said:

“The devil may be in the detail, but the Government’s announcement is consistent with our proposed replacement to Three Waters. It keeps ratepayer ownership and ultimate control under local democratically elected representatives, plus avoids unnecessary bureaucracy.

“Balance sheet separation is necessary in Auckland because the Council has borrowed up to the eyeballs, meaning Watercare didn’t have capacity to borrow for long-term infrastructure investment. These changes will protect Auckland ratepayers from having to pay upfront for long term infrastructure Auckland needs.

“Watercare is the odd one out, as balance sheet separation isn’t required for the the rest of New Zealand – despite what the last Government said. Nevertheless, if this is the model in terms of electricity lines-style regulatory oversight for other regions, ratepayers can breathe a sigh of relief.”

