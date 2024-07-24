Upgrade Adds To The Appeal And Safety Of Williams Park

The sizzle has been put into Ōruamātoro Days Bay’s Williams Park with the completion of a $660,000 upgrade to make it safer and more enticing for people to use.

At the heart of the development is a new barbeque area with bespoke concrete pavers which act as a contemporary mouri stone, imparting life force and vitality on the park. The pavers are made up of three tohu (features) inspired by the geographical area of Ōruamātoro Days Bay.

The patiki tohu references nourishment, the kaokao tohu references intergenerational connections, and the niho taniwha tohu references storytelling and collective memories.

By weaving these tohu together, the barbeque area is activated for whānau to be nourished, form connections, and to share in meaningful experiences.

Other improvements include:

New seating and picnic tables

Installation of a water drinking fountain

New kerbed path for safer access to the duck pond

Improved open space and coastal views from the park

A raised pedestrian crossing and new one-way traffic flow to boost safety

Improved disability access

New sump, stormwater and pond overflow pipes

More native plants have been planted in the park as part of Mayor Campbell Barry’s Mouri Tupu - Planting for the Future initiative. The goal is to plant 114,000 trees or shrubs, equating to one for every person living in the city.

Mayor Campbell Barry says Williams Park is a gem in Ōruamātoro Days Bay’s crown.

"Just a stone's throw from the beach, Williams Park has attracted generations of people to visit its green grass, native forest and public amenities.

"The park’s upgrade will see it continue to provide a relaxing and enjoyable space for those who are looking for a bit of family fun, or some solitude from a busy day.

"Reconnecting with the land and incorporating kaupapa Māori has been such an important element of this upgrade."

The local community was consulted on the park’s upgrade largely through the Eastbourne Community Board and the Days Bay Residents’ Association.

Williams Park has about 6.5 hectares of open space and native forest, as well as recreation and leisure amenities. On fine days it regularly attracts hundreds of visitors from across the Wellington region.

