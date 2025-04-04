Minister To Speak At Global Space Symposium

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Space

Space Minister Judith Collins will travel to the United States next week to attend the 40th Space Symposium.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Space Symposium to continue championing New Zealand as the place to do space-related business,” Ms Collins says.

“The Symposium draws companies and government representatives from around the world, and it’s an excellent opportunity to show that we’re open for business.

“I’ll be promoting New Zealand’s rapidly growing place in the space and advanced aviation sectors.

“Last year we conducted the third highest number of launches in the world. This is an achievement we want to build on as we seek to grow the economy and ease the cost of living for New Zealanders.”

Ms Collins will deliver a speech about New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation sectors, sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand and the State of Colorado, host a reception to showcase New Zealand’s space sector, and undertake a range of meetings across her space portfolio.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Colorado Governor Jared Polis again, and following through on an agreement we discussed when we last met. This Memorandum of Cooperation will deepen our relationship and offer opportunities for our aerospace, tech, science and geothermal sectors.”

