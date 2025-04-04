Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister To Speak At Global Space Symposium

Friday, 4 April 2025, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister for Space

Space Minister Judith Collins will travel to the United States next week to attend the 40th Space Symposium.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Space Symposium to continue championing New Zealand as the place to do space-related business,” Ms Collins says.

“The Symposium draws companies and government representatives from around the world, and it’s an excellent opportunity to show that we’re open for business.

“I’ll be promoting New Zealand’s rapidly growing place in the space and advanced aviation sectors.

“Last year we conducted the third highest number of launches in the world. This is an achievement we want to build on as we seek to grow the economy and ease the cost of living for New Zealanders.”

Ms Collins will deliver a speech about New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation sectors, sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand and the State of Colorado, host a reception to showcase New Zealand’s space sector, and undertake a range of meetings across her space portfolio.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Colorado Governor Jared Polis again, and following through on an agreement we discussed when we last met. This Memorandum of Cooperation will deepen our relationship and offer opportunities for our aerospace, tech, science and geothermal sectors.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 