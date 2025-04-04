Check Your Smoke Alarms When Clocks Go Back This Sunday

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding people to check their smoke alarms are working when daylight saving ends on Sunday 6 April.

Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says the routine for New Zealanders on Sunday morning is simple - wake up after enjoying an extra hour’s sleep, and check your smoke alarms.

"When you see the clocks have gone back, make sure you push the button on each of your smoke alarms," he says.

"That beep is the sound of knowing you and your household can sleep safe at night.

"When you’re asleep, you can’t smell smoke, but smoke alarms can and they’ll wake you up if a fire gets started - so you can get out fast.

"Having working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living area and hallway is the first step in your three-step plan to escape a house on fire.

"If you don’t have alarms, it’s time to put that right.

"We recommend long-life interconnected photoelectric smoke alarms. If one alarm detects a fire, interconnected alarms will all go off at once, so everyone will be alerted to a fire sooner.

"In rental accommodation, landlords must provide working smoke alarms within three meters of every bedroom and on every level. It is the tenants responsibility to maintain them and replace the batteries when needed.

"If you do have alarms - do you have enough, are they in the right places, are they clean, and do they work? Press the button to be sure. If they do not make a sound, replace them immediately.

"Step two of your escape plan is having at least two clear paths out of each part of the house, and step three is having a safe meeting place.

"We suggest you go to fireandemergency.nz/escape to create a three-step plan for your home."

Tom Ronaldson says that every year, the cooler weather brings a spike in the number of house fires caused by heat sources, such as heaters, chimneys, ash disposal, electric blankets and dryers. Therefore, it is important people are alert to the risks these items pose to their household.

"We see at least 50% more of these fires in May, June and July compared with the rest of the year," he says.

"So having a working smoke alarm is even more essential right now."

Fire and Emergency provides this advice to keep smoke alarms effective:

Once a month press the test button to sound the alarm.

If your smoke alarm beeps regularly when there is no smoke or fire, it might mean you need to change the battery or replace the alarm. We recommend long-life photoelectric smoke alarms.

Clean each smoke alarm with a vacuum cleaner every six months, as dust buildup can cause false alarms.

Check the expiry date on the bottom or side of the alarm. If there's no expiry date, it's best to replace the alarm.

